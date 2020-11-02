Melbourne Cup 2020 office sweep print out with instructions

With the Melbourne Cup upon us for 2020, it’s time for the Australian tradition of the Melbourne Cup sweep.

Here is your downloadable, printable PDF Melbourne Cup sweep for your use, along with instructions on how to run an office sweepstakes and be the star at your work.

Simply CLICK HERE to download your printable 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep PDF – then sweep to your heart’s content!

And for those who have never run a sweep before, here’s how.

After downloading the sweepstakes template above:

1. Set your price: From $1 to $50, the beauty of the Melbourne Cup sweep is that it’s for everyone in the office!

2. Sell the tickets: 24 tickets for 24 horses. Sell them, then it’s time to draw. Don’t forget to collect the cash when the people buy their tickets.

3. Draw the horses: Collect the tickets, fold them, chuck them in a hat or vessel, then get everyone to draw their horse. Make sure you note down in the left hand column of the form who drew which horse.

4. Allocate the winnings: Make sure you’re clear beforehand what everyone stands to win, so that no one’s confused before the winnings are dished out.

Suggested winnings breakdown:

First: 60% of the winnings

Second: 25-30% (Depending on last place!)

Third: 10%

Last: Money back

Is it legal?

Don’t worry – running an office sweep is completely lawful, but just check your state’s legislation as to the maximum prize limit to run a sweep without a permit.

Usually these limits run into the thousands of dollars, so you’d really have to be running some kind of sweep ring to get into any sort of trouble.

Just make sure that if you’re organising the sweep you don’t keep any of the money!

The other type of Melbourne Cup sweep

You can do a common Melbourne Cup sweep, where you sell 24 tickets and have people draw them out of a hat, or you can auction the horses off.

So the favourite, Tiger Moth at the time our printable office sweep template was created (check out Wide World of Sports’ Melbourne Cup form guide, authored by Simon O’Donnell, HERE to find out which horses are the most likely winners), might be worth more than Etah James, who’s paying $81. You can do either, but the mainstay is the normal sweep, so if you’re not confident with what’s called a ‘Calcutta’ Sweep, then just go with the standard issue.

Why a Melbourne Cup sweep?

Why not? It’s an Australian tradition, so download our Melbourne Cup sweep and have a bit of fun!

