Mel B Is 'Broke'; Wants Eddie Murphy To Pay More Child Support

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Spice Girl member Mel B has taken baby daddy Eddie Murphy back to court to request more child support, claiming that her own income has “dramatically reduced.”

In 2009, Mel was granted sole custody, and Eddie was ordered to pay £21,000 per month plus additional health ­insurance and education costs. Now that’s not enough.

“Eddie and Melanie have both established careers in the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, Melanie’s income has dramatically reduced, such that she must consider modifying child support for the first time,” Mel B’s attorney said, according to UK publication, The Sun.

