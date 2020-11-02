Mel B Is ‘Broke’; Wants Eddie Murphy To Pay More Child Support

Spice Girl member Mel B has taken baby daddy Eddie Murphy back to court to request more child support, claiming that her own income has “dramatically reduced.”

In 2009, Mel was granted sole custody, and Eddie was ordered to pay £21,000 per month plus additional health ­insurance and education costs. Now that’s not enough.

“Eddie and Melanie have both established careers in the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, Melanie’s income has dramatically reduced, such that she must consider modifying child support for the first time,” Mel B’s attorney said, according to UK publication, The Sun.

In 2006, when news of Mel’s pregnancy was announced, Eddie appeared to doubt whether Angel belonged to him.

“I don’t know whose child that is until it comes out and has a blood test. You shouldn’t jump to conclusions, sir,” he said in an interview at the time. The pair had had a rocky partnership — with Eddie appearing to want to distance himself for Angel and Mel during the first few years of their daughter’s life.