Mediocrity can be more dangerous than the great unknown — especially in

Article content continued

A great example of this is within our wealth management industry, which is dominated by the banks that control the market. It took a decade of resistance before they caught on to the explosive growth of ETFs and it took ages for the planning-focussed U.S. Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) model to make its way north of the border.

Surprisingly, even the smaller independent firms who are supposed to be the innovators are stubbornly sticking to old approaches and products until their margins decline so significantly that they are forced to adapt to a direct-to-client holistic planning model.

Among those that have already transformed their practice to this model, unfortunately, many are lacking the resources to scale it out in any meaningful way or are simply content to harvest existing cash flow.

That said, clients are rightly expecting more for their money, including access to the latest technology, advanced wealth planning, global markets and diversified investment opportunities.

This means in order to survive in today’s rapidly changing and high-dynamic environment, independent firms will need to be large enough to be able to offer all of these services in-house. The larger banks are already well down that path but they too need to change by recognizing that the true value of their offering is their front-line advisors and not with the products and services they are offering.

For those corporate leaders wondering where to begin, start by letting go of that complacency and replace it with the passion of why you got in the business to begin with. Not only will you be happier, but so will your clients.

Martin Pelletier, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc. (formerly TriVest Wealth Counsel Ltd.), a private client and institutional investment firm specializing in discretionary risk-managed portfolios, investment audit/oversight and advanced tax and estate planning.