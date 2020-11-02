Love & Hiphop’s Moniece Bleaches Skin: ‘Now I’m A White Girl’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Love & Hip Hop star Moniece Slaughter is being accused of bleaching her skin, has learned. And those accusations are coming from her fans and followers across social media.

Moniece released pics of her new look – and she looks dramatically different – and MUCH lighter skinned.

But the reality starlet is denying skin bleaching, has confirmed. She claims that she was always that light, because members of her ancestors were Naive American. 

