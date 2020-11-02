Love & Hiphop’s Moniece Bleaches Skin: ‘Now I’m A White Girl’!!

Love & Hip Hop star Moniece Slaughter is being accused of bleaching her skin, has learned. And those accusations are coming from her fans and followers across social media.

Moniece released pics of her new look – and she looks dramatically different – and MUCH lighter skinned.

But the reality starlet is denying skin bleaching, has confirmed. She claims that she was always that light, because members of her ancestors were Naive American.

Listen to her explanation:

But she wasn’t;t always this light. Here’s whats he looked like a few seasons ago, when she appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood:

In addition to being a reality star, Moniece Slaughter is a singer-songwriter, best known for singing the original theme song of America’s Next Top Model. Her stepfather is Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Dave Thomas of Take 6.

Moniece is introduced on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood as Fizz’s estranged baby mama/ex-fiancée, who is struggling to shake off her “deadbeat mom” reputation and provide for her family by starting a sex toy business. She quickly grew to become one o the most popular cast members on the show.