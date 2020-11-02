Lori Loughlin Begins College Admissions Scandal Prison Sentence

Lori Loughlin has officially started her prison sentence over the college admissions scandal that rocked the country.

According to TMZ, the actress reported to the FCI Dublin in California on October 30. She will be behind bars for two months.

She was required to turn herself in anytime up to November 19.

Loughlin will serve two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $150,000.

Loughlin took part in a scam alongside her husband Mossimo Giannulli and their two daughters, Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, to get them accepted into the University of Southern California under false crew team credentials.

Loughlin offered up a paltry apology for her crimes.

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” she said in court following her sentencing.

“In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”