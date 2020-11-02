Lori Loughlin Begins College Admissions Scandal Prison Sentence

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Lori Loughlin has officially started her prison sentence over the college admissions scandal that rocked the country.

According to TMZ, the actress reported to the FCI Dublin in California on October 30. She will be behind bars for two months.

She was required to turn herself in anytime up to November 19.

Loughlin will serve two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $150,000. 

