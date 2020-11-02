Lil Wayne’s BBW Girlfriend Breaks Up w/ Him Over Trump Support!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Lil Wayne endorsed Donald Trump for President last week. Since making the endorsement, has learned that Wayne lost tons of fans . . . and now his girlfriend.

According to one of Denise’s friend, the pretty model broke up with the hip hop star – claiming that she can NOT DATE a Trump supporter.

Denise is originally from the Dominican Republic – and she’s been a supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala since the beginning o the election season.

