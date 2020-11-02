Lil Wayne’s BBW Girlfriend Breaks Up w/ Him Over Trump Support!!

Rapper Lil Wayne endorsed Donald Trump for President last week. Since making the endorsement, has learned that Wayne lost tons of fans . . . and now his girlfriend.

According to one of Denise’s friend, the pretty model broke up with the hip hop star – claiming that she can NOT DATE a Trump supporter.

Denise is originally from the Dominican Republic – and she’s been a supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala since the beginning o the election season.

Denise’s friend explained to , “[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.”

LIL WAYNE IS AGAINST BLACK LIVES MATTER:

The friend continued, “She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

Yesterday, Denise all but confirmed their split om IG Live – but subliminally throwing shots at Weezy. Also the two are no longer following each other:

Here are some pics of Denise: