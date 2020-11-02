Lil Nas X Advises Dave East to Leave Him Alone Over ‘Homophobic’ Halloween Costume Comments

WENN/Instagram/Instar

After the ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker dressed up as Nicki Minaj for the fall holiday, the ‘Alone’ rapper reacted by writing a gay slur using Jamaican patois in a now-deleted post.

Lil Nas X has hit out at fellow rapper Dave East for “homophobic” comments he made about the “Old Town Road” hitmaker’s decision to dress up as Nicki Minaj for Halloween.

The country crossover artist turned heads over the weekend (October 31) as he showed off his transformation into a 2010 version of his hip-hop idol, wearing a skin-tight pink animal print bodysuit with fake boobs, while sporting a half blonde and half pink wig and matching lipstick.

Lil Nas X, who used to run a Nicki Minaj fan page, completed his bold costume with fake nails, chunky pink and yellow bangles, and a pair of neon green stilettos, and posed for photos while straddling a motorcycle ice sculpture, similar to the one featured in Nicki’s video for her “Super Bass” hit.

While many Instagram followers applauded the openly-gay 21-year-old for his eye-popping costume, East made it clear he still wasn’t a fan, having previously dismissed Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” smash as “super wack”.

Alongside an Instagram Story image of Lil Nas X’s Halloween get-up, he quipped, “And y’all was mad at me about this n***a”, referencing the backlash he received last year (19) for criticising the youngster’s viral success.

“BATI MON BUN UP!!!!” East wrote in another now-deleted post, using Jamaican patois to utter the gay slur, typically spelled, “batty man”. It originated in the Caribbean country, where homosexuality is still considered illegal.

East also added, “I gotta move to Jamaica,” and tagged Jamaican artist Popcaan as he declared, “on my wayyyyy (sic)”.

Lil Nas X, who ‘came out’ as a gay man in June, 2019, has since brushed off the offensive remarks, pointing out that East failed to spell his insult correctly.

Lil Nas X corrected Dave East’s homophobic slur against his Halloween costume.

“It’s ‘batty man’,” X responded via Twitter. “n**gas can’t even be homophobic the proper way smh (shaking my head) butchering the hell out of the patois (sic)”.

Lil Nas X voiced his frustration after being criticized for dressing up as Nicki Minaj.

“Bro I don’t bother a soul in this industry,” he continued. “All I do is tweet and make bangers. Leave me alone D**n.”