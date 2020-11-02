LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Depicting the prophet, a French teacher’s death and free speech

Flowers in front of the school where murdered school teacher Samuel Paty taught. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
Mohamed
Saeed writes that the beheading of a teacher in France is
unacceptable but it is also unacceptable to claim that showing offensive
Charlie Hebdo caricatures of Prophet Muhammad is part of free speech.
The
murder of Samuel Paty is unacceptable and is
not something that has come from the books and teachings of Islam.
Similarly,
I don’t see it as acceptable to show such offensive Charlie Hebdo caricatures
of Prophet Muhammad to students, either. I cannot understand the merits to use such
cartoons, which does not have any literary or academic value, to teach a lesson
on “free speech”.
The
cartoons besides being grossly inflammatory and upsetting to Muslims, promote
hate, discrimination, xenophobia, colonialism and puts religious peace at risk.
The
blatant hypocrisy of some global leaders in the application of democratic
values such as freedom of expression is unashamedly clear.
When
Turkish President Erdogan questioned President Emmanuel Macron’s mental health
after his speech on the Muslim world, the French government took offence and
recalled its ambassador to Turkey. Where is the concept of “free speech”?
The
teacher, as a facilitator of knowledge and interpreter and designer of learning
programmes as well as materials, should have known better.
A
discussion and reflection on the topic without showing such despicable images
or use a neutral picture would have gone well.
Sensitive
and challenging topics always come up in classrooms. The teacher needs to read
the class, the curriculum, the constitution and universal human values and proceed
with the lesson. A teacher’s task is to provide a comfortable and safe place
for quality learning and teaching to take place.
– Mohamed
Saeed, Pietermaritzburg