LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Depicting the prophet, a French teacher’s death and free speech

Flowers in front of the school where murdered school teacher Samuel Paty taught. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Mohamed

Saeed writes that the beheading of a teacher in France is

unacceptable but it is also unacceptable to claim that showing offensive

Charlie Hebdo caricatures of Prophet Muhammad is part of free speech.

The

murder of Samuel Paty is unacceptable and is

not something that has come from the books and teachings of Islam.

Similarly,

I don’t see it as acceptable to show such offensive Charlie Hebdo caricatures

of Prophet Muhammad to students, either. I cannot understand the merits to use such

cartoons, which does not have any literary or academic value, to teach a lesson

on “free speech”.

The

cartoons besides being grossly inflammatory and upsetting to Muslims, promote

hate, discrimination, xenophobia, colonialism and puts religious peace at risk.

The

blatant hypocrisy of some global leaders in the application of democratic

values such as freedom of expression is unashamedly clear.

When

Turkish President Erdogan questioned President Emmanuel Macron’s mental health

after his speech on the Muslim world, the French government took offence and

recalled its ambassador to Turkey. Where is the concept of “free speech”?

The

teacher, as a facilitator of knowledge and interpreter and designer of learning

programmes as well as materials, should have known better.

A

discussion and reflection on the topic without showing such despicable images

or use a neutral picture would have gone well.

Sensitive

and challenging topics always come up in classrooms. The teacher needs to read

the class, the curriculum, the constitution and universal human values and proceed

with the lesson. A teacher’s task is to provide a comfortable and safe place

for quality learning and teaching to take place.

– Mohamed

Saeed, Pietermaritzburg