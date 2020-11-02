Lenovo profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend By

© . Illustration photo of a Lenovo logo
HONG KONG () – China’s Lenovo Group (OTC:), the world’s biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it is continuing to benefit from “new normal” remote working after COVID-19.
Lenovo reported a 53% jump in net profit for the quarter ended September to $310 million, beating an average $224 million estimate of eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
Revenue increased 7% to $14.5 billion.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.