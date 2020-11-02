Lady Gaga joins Biden; Trump’s threat over votes; More than 93 million have already voted

President Donald Trump cast doubt in advance on Tuesday’s election results, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden pushed ahead on offense on the final full day of campaigning ahead of an election conclusion that could have consequences for the US for years to come.

The president threatened legal action to stop vote counting in crucial states including Pennsylvania, where both candidates campaigned on Monday, and his advisers put out a statement accusing Democrats of trying to “subvert state deadlines for receiving and counting ballots.”

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden with Lady Gaga, in Pittsburgh.

If Pennsylvania ballot counting takes several days, as is allowed, Mr Trump charged that “cheating can happen like you have never seen. “

Mr Biden dipped into Ohio, a show of confidence in a state that Trump won by ight percentage points four years ago.

He focused on the central message of his campaign: that Trump cost lives by mismanaging America’s response to the worst pandemic in a century.

“Donald Trump is not strong, he’s weak,” Mr Biden declared in Cleveland. “This is a president who not only doesn’t understand sacrifice, he doesn’t understand courage.”

On the eve of the election, the US is at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country, and a reckoning over race.

Both campaigns insist they have a pathway to victory, though Mr Biden’s options for picking up the required 270 Electoral College votes are more plentiful.

President Trump is banking on a surge of enthusiasm from his most loyal supporters in addition to potential legal maneuvers.

Mr Trump was spending the final day sprinting through five rallies, from North Carolina to Wisconsin.

Beyond Ohio, Biden was devoting most of his to Pennsylvania, where a win would leave Trump with an exceedingly narrow path.

The two men delivered their final messages, with Biden emphasizing the pandemic.

He declared that “the first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump,” and he promised he would retain the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom the president has talked of firing.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrives at the Wilkes Barre/Scranton International airport Wilkes Bare, Pennsylvania.

Trump, meanwhile, made only passing mention of what his aides believe are his signature accomplishments — the nation’s economic rebound, the recent installation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — in favor of a torrent of grievance and combativeness.

He angrily decried the media’s coverage of the campaign while complaining that he also was being treated unfairly by, in no particular order, China, the Electoral College system and rock singer Jon Bon Jovi.