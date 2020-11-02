Kris Jenner Defends Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Party

A couple days after the US broke its single-day record for coronavirus cases.
Coronavirus cases are currently surging across the United States but you couldn’t guess that by looking at photos and videos from Kendall Jenner’s Halloween and birthday party.
Yesterday posts started circulating from the heavily populated event — where nearly only
a server (and Jaden Smith, possibly ironically) was seen wearing a mask — and they were not received well.
That’s not even to mention the video of Kendall blowing out the candles on her cake with seemingly no regard for the server holding it, who was trying to distance as much as possible from her.
Well, after many people pointed out the blatant disregard this shows for everyone struggling during the pandemic — not to mention the lives possibly put at risk from it — family matriarch Kris Jenner commented on the party.
When Kris was asked about the backlash, she attempted to defend Kendall and the event: “We’re dealing with lots of people that have different opinions,” she told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM. Opinions are one thing, but CDC guidelines, which people at the party clearly violated are another.
Kris then continued, “All we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing. And we’re doing that. And I think, I am very sensitive to what’s going on.”
It didn’t stop there, either. “I’ve really tried so hard,” Kris added, before sharing the precautions she believes people took ahead of the party.
“At Kendall’s everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait, you know, a half an hour until the testing was, the results were in. And everybody was tested before a few days before the, you know, Halloween. So we are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously.”
Kris also had this to say: “We do what we can, we, we try to follow the rules. And then if people are, you know, they’re commenting and they’re being critical, I can’t control that.”
Not throwing parties in the middle of a pandemic is actually something we can all fully control — the Kardashians apparently just choose not to.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!