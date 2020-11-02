Kris Jenner Assures Kendall’s Birthday Party Followed Strict COVID-19 Safety Procedures

WENN/Andres Otero

Kendall has found herself under fire for celebrating her 25th birthday with around 100 guests at Harriet’s Rooftop in Los Angeles in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kris Jenner has defended her daughter Kendall for hosting a star-studded Halloween birthday bash in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, insisting everyone was tested beforehand.

Model Kendall Jenner partied with around 100 guests at Harriet’s Rooftop in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 31 in celebration of her 25th birthday on Tuesday, with celebrity pals including The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Jaden Smith, Paris Hilton, Winnie Harlow, and rappers Doja Cat, Quavo and Saweetie.

Kendall’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, and Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy Travis Scott (II), were also in attendance.

Despite a request on the invitation not to post any images from the bash on social media, guests couldn’t resist but share pictures of their costumes, and the news of the big indoor gathering – with many not wearing face masks – sparked a fresh backlash online.

Now family matriarch Kris has spoken out to address the criticism, insisting they had strict testing procedures in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

Discussing the controversy with media personality Andy Cohen on his “Always Unpredictable” show, she explained, “At Kendall’s (party) everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait a half an hour until the results were in.”

“We make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously so, you know, we do what we can,” Kris continued.

“We try to follow the rules and if people are commenting and they’re being critical, I can’t control that. I just can control how we behave and, you know, try to do the best we can.”





The social media backlash came just days after Kim Kardashian sparked outrage as she revealed how she had marked her 40th birthday last month – by flying her nearest and dearest to a private island for a week-long celebration so they could “pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

Reflecting on the non-stop public criticism, Kris told Cohen, “We live our lives trying to be just really good people… and we’re dealing with lots of people that have different opinions, and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing and we’re doing that exactly.”