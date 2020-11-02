Kendall Jenner Blowing Out Candles In Waiter’s Face

Are the Kardashians living in a different reality than the rest of us?
Not even a WEEK after Kim Kardashian’s tone-deaf 40th birthday party celebration with her “closest inner circle,” Kendall Jenner threw a Halloween-themed birthday party that’s sparked a LOT of backlash on the internet.
However, I’m not here to discuss the lack of social distancing, the blatant flash of wealth, or the laissez-faire attitude in regards to rapid COVID testing kits. I’m here to talk about a specific moment with Kendall Jenner and a masked waiter.
Back in 2017, the Journal of Food Research raised concerns about blowing out birthday candles due to/because of the bacteria that could be transferred onto the frosting. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — since COVID can be transferred via saliva — this conversation has resurfaced and the act of blowing out birthday candles is highly discouraged.
TL;DR: blowing out birthday candles spreads germs so, like, don’t do it.
SO, when this video came to light from Kendall’s birthday bash, I visibly shuddered:
Not only are people upset about her party in general, but they’re SPECIFICALLY upset about her blowing candles out in front of this waiter’s face with, what looks like, not an ounce of regard for this man.
I just hope that Kendall gave one of those rapid COVID kits to the masked waiter. It’s the least she can do. That, and a BIG ASS TIP!
