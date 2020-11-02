Kangana Ranaut misses horse riding amidst the pandemic



Kangana Ranaut who was in Himachal amidst the lockdown made sure that she used up her time to stay fit and healthy in the best way possible. The actress took to jogging and even practised yoga to keep herself fit.

And while most of the fitness freaks are missing gyms in this pandemic as they can’t do their intense workout, Kangana Ranaut misses simple joys of life in the city. Today she shared a picture on Instagram which speaks of her state of mind, where she says that she misses horse riding. The actress shared a picture of herself on a horse and captioned it saying, ‘One thing I miss the most about Mumbai is horseback riding every other morning in the racecourse, I have never been a sports person but I find a meditative partnership with my horse, being one with another being is such as exhilarating experience – KR.’

One thing I miss the most about Mumbai is horse back riding every other morning in race course, I have never been a sports person but I find meditative partnership with my horse, being one with another being is such as exhilarating experience #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/nawGCHoSgO

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 2, 2020



The actress had learnt horse-riding some time back and even did her own stunts for Manikarnika. While several celebrities would hit the gym and would love to get some pilates done in the mornings, Kangana preferred horse riding to feel good and feel one with nature.