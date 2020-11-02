Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi Are Dating: A Halloween Treat

…to high-profile, mask-less parties (tsk, tsk), this spooky season was definitely one to remember.
But Kaia Gerber and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi found another way to ensure Halloween was memorable for their fans: they made their relationship Instagram official!
Rumors about the pair dating began swirling when the two were spotted out and about in New York City. Here they are back in early September:
And here they are again, this time, holding hands.
Well, after much speculation, Kaia decided to set the record straight. On Sunday, the model posted a photo of him for the first time on her Instagram.
Kaia, 19, and Jacob, 23, spent Halloween together — they even wore matching costumes. The two channeled Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
From the clothing to the hair, Kaia and Jacob made sure to cover all the bases.
And they looked great doing it!
Now that’s how you make an entrance!
