Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi Are Dating: A Halloween Treat

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

…to high-profile, mask-less parties (tsk, tsk), this spooky season was definitely one to remember.

But Kaia Gerber and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi found another way to ensure Halloween was memorable for their fans: they made their relationship Instagram official!


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images, Jim Spellman / WireImage


Rumors about the pair dating began swirling when the two were spotted out and about in New York City. Here they are back in early September:


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

And here they are again, this time, holding hands.


Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

Well, after much speculation, Kaia decided to set the record straight. On Sunday, the model posted a photo of him for the first time on her Instagram.

Kaia, 19, and Jacob, 23, spent Halloween together — they even wore matching costumes. The two channeled Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

From the clothing to the hair, Kaia and Jacob made sure to cover all the bases.


Gab Archive / Redferns / Getty Images

And they looked great doing it!

Now that’s how you make an entrance!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR