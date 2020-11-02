K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole ‘Fakest’ Artist

Instagram

While some people criticize the ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ alum for shading the ‘Love’ hitmaker, some others poke fun at them beefing despite baring physical resemblance to each other.

It seems like K. Michelle is starting a feud with fellow singer Keyshia Cole. Some fans noticed that the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum’s post on Instagram Stories might be a jab at the “Love” hitmaker, who previously ranted about “fake” people in the industry.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, November 1, Keyshia blasted such people. “Gotta watch these Industry people, some be fake as F****K!!!! Fr,” so she warned. “And most have a agenda.”

She went on to say that as time passed by, she started to be able to see through people. “I’m actually happy to hit my 40’s soon.. I can see the s**t clear as day now,” she claimed.

Later, K. Michelle wrote a cryptic post on her own page, saying, “But you the fakes one. I laugh.” The eyebrow-raising post quickly made fans think that it was her response to Keyshia’s post. While it remains to be seen why she decided to throw shade at Keyshia, fans were not impressed by her.

<br />

“She beef with EVERYBODY…daaaaang…,” one fan commented before calling K. Michelle “the new Azealia Banks,” who is known for having feuds with multiple people. “KMichelle always in a beef with somebody. Like damn! Don’t you gotta get to the studio?” another user similarly slammed the reality TV star. Someone else then added, “K michelle never minds her business.”

Another comment read, “Giiiiiiiiiiiiiiirl, K. Michelle, you… OF ALL, should sit there and EAT YOUR FOOD. What happened the last time you minded someone else’s business?” Meanwhile, some people poked fun at them beefing despite baring physical resemblance to each other. “Not the TWINS beefing,” a fan wrote, with one other commenting, “They look TOO alike to be fighting like this.”

Prior to this, K. Michelle sparked concern with her posts on Twitter as she revealed that someone was blackmailing her and accusing her husband, Dr. Kastan Sims, of cheating on her. “I got a girl in dm black mailing me4money telling me my husband is cheating on me,he’s mad @ me for talking 2her, my grandma just had a stroke, I got people trying 2stop my career, I have people making fun of my surgery&health,I have random dude I never slept with lying on me,” so the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer laid out things that bothered her recently. “I just can’t do it anymore.”

She went on to allude that she’s tired for having “constant hate mail no matter how hard I try to help my community.” Concluding her messages, K. Michelle wrote, “I really just wanna be left alone. Im over it.”