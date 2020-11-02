Justin Bieber to Perform at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

Bieber recently released two brand new smash singles, “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper, and “Lonely” with benny blanco. “Holy” reached #1 on the Spotify Global Chart, was streamed over 120 million times in its debut week and broke his own single-day career best for YouTube views. “Holy” and “Lonely” are now both in the Top 10 globally.

Changes, his fifth studio album, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. album chart, netting over 1 million in first week global consumption. Justin Bieber: Seasons, the 10-episode YouTube Originals documentary series shattered records as the most viewed premiere ever of a YouTube Original series in its first week. Bieber has now officially become the first artist to cross the threshold of 50 million YouTube subscribers, giving him far-and-away the No. 1 artist channel on YouTube.

