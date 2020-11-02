Julianne Hough Officially Puts an End to Brooks Laich Marriage With Divorce Filing

WENN/Instar

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum and her estranged husband went public with their split after almost three years of marriage in May, but have since been spotted reconnecting on several occasions.

Julianne Hough has officially put an end to her marriage to Brooks Laich. Over five months after she and her estranged husband went public with their separation, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum finally filed for a divorce.

The 32-year-old, per The Blast report, submitted the papers in the Los Angeles County Courts on Monday, November 2. A source, in the meantime, told PEOPLE that she and her estranged husband “were trying to work on things but Julianne realized she’s happier having her freedom.” The source added, “Brooks tried to give it to her but he also hit his limit.”

Back in April, Julianne confirmed to Oprah Magazine that she and Brooks had spent time apart during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The dancer stayed in Los Angeles while the former ice hockey player chose to self-isolate in Idaho. The former couple ultimately went public with their split around one month later.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the two shared in a joint statement. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Despite the split announcement, the “Rock of Ages” actress and the NHL star have been spotted reconnecting on several occasions. In July, they were seen celebrating her 32nd birthday together. Her BFF Nina Dobrev, at the time, shared the pool party moment via her Instagram Story feed.

In August, Julianne and Brooks were also caught enjoying lunch together at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. At that time, a source told the PEOPLE, “Brooks really still wants to make it work and she’s considering it but taking her time. He’s open to whatever it will take.”

A month later, the duo were reported to have tried to save their marriage. “They have definitely worked on their marriage again,” a source spilled to the publication. “A reconciliation is looking more and more likely.”

Julianne and Brooks got married in 2017 after two years of engagement.