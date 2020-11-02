Julian Edelman will reportedly be placed on injured reserve

The Patriots will be without Julian Edelman for some .

The wide receiver is expected to be placed on injured reserve, according to multiple reports. Edelman’s expected placement on injured reserve isn’t a surprise. He reportedly had a procedure Thursday on his knee that’s had him on the injury report all season.

With the rules for injured reserve in place for this season, Edelman will miss at least three games. That rules him out for Sunday’s game against the Bills (which he was already ruled out for) plus next week’s game against the Jets and the game against the Ravens the week after.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Friday that he does not expect Edelman to miss the rest of the season.

“Hopefully he’ll be back,” Belichick said. “I know he’s worked awfully hard. Nobody’s more competitive than Julian is. So, he’ll do everything he can to be back out there.”

Edelman, 34, has struggled in his first season without Tom Brady. He has 21 catches in six games for 315 yards and no touchdowns. He didn’t have a reception in last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers until the team’s final drive of the game.

In addition to missing Edelman for the near future, the Patriots will be without wide receiver N’Keal Harry on Sunday due to a concussion.