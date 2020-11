Jon Lester may have tossed his final game for the Chicago Cubs. If he doesn’t return to the team for a seventh season, he certainly went out on a high note with the fans.

The 36-year-old bought beers for fans on Halloween weekend at four Chicago bars, tweeting out his tab, which included a 34% tip. Lester spent $47,094.90 over the weekend, which included $31,082.63 on Miller Lites, his favorite beer, and $16,012.27 in tips.