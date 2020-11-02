Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Talked About Their Son

“I hope we will be able to tell him that America unequivocally rejected this cruelty.”
A little over a month ago, it was revealed that Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara had welcomed a baby boy, River, into their family. Now, the couple have written an op-ed for People in which they talk about their son for the first time.
While addressing last month’s news that more than 500 immigrant children have yet to be reunited with their parents, Phoenix and Mara wrote, “As new parents, it’s unbearable to imagine what it would feel like to have our child taken away from us for a day, let alone years.”
“As Americans, it’s our responsibility to continue paying attention to the plight of these families and get answers for why they still have not been located.”
“How will it feel to explain to our son, when he asks us about this time and how we treated scared, defenseless children, some of whom may never see their parents again?”
“For the sake of our nation’s character, I hope we will be able to tell him that America unequivocally rejected this cruelty and demanded that our representatives did everything in their power to find those missing parents.”
You can read the entire op-ed here.
