Jeannie May Proud of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Journey After Hospitalization Forced Her Exit

Producers of the dancing competition series announces that the sudden departure of ‘The Real’ co-host propel them to only eliminate one couple from the show this week.

Jeannie Mai has pulled out of “Dancing with the Stars” after being hospitalised with epiglottis.

The 41-year-old is leaving the reality TV competition series after seeking medical attention for the potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs, ABC reported on Monday, November 02.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” she said in a statement to “Good Morning America“.

“I am heartbroken that my ‘DWTS’ journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

Adding a nod to her pro partner Brandon Armstrong, she said, “I can’t thank my partner Brandon enough for being so supportive and believing in me. I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!”

Jeannie was competing with professional dancer Brandon Armstrong on the show and, following her sudden departure, producers have opted to only eliminate one couple from the show this week.

“Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication,” they added in a statement. “We wish her a full and speedy recovery. Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”

Rapper Nelly, “Selling Sunset”‘s Chrishell Stause, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson are among those competing in the current 29th season.