Jack Dylan Grazer Improvised Spaghetti Fight In WRWWR

“Might as well throw it on people!”
To celebrate the finale of HBO’s We Are Who We Are, we had some of the cast members — Jack Dylan Grazer, Jordan Séamon, Spence Moore II, and Francesca Scorsese — play a game of ~Who’s Who~ to reveal some fun superlatives about one another.
So, who got lost roaming the Italian countryside? Who would survive a zombie apocalypse? Who can eat three sandwiches in one sitting? Only one way to find out:
During this fun lil’ game, Jack actually admitted that not ONLY is he most likely to pull a prank on set, but one of his pranks made it into the show!
“You also threw pasta everywhere,” Francesca — who plays Britney, aka the receiver of the pasta — brought up:
Be sure to catch Jack, Jordan, Spence, and Fran in the finale of We Are Who We Are tonight on HBO. And if you’re thinking, “OMG, this show looks so good, but I’m behind!” don’t fret — you can catch up on past episodes on HBO and HBO Max.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!