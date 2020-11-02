International Tennis Stars Turn Old El Paso Tortilla Launch into a Worldwide Charitable Event

Article content continued

Bouchard and Kenin had a more difficult challenge since the Mess-Free Tortilla Pockets are not yet available in North America. So instead they showed off their skills using Old El Paso Tortilla Bowls. While the competition is engaging for all these tennis greats and their fans, it is nothing compared to those around the world facing hunger every day.

“What started as a product launch in one market with one tennis pro has grown into a star-studded world-wide tennis event,” said Arjoon Bose, General Mills Head of Culture and Brand Experience for General Mills’ Europe & Australia Segment. “Following on from the popularity of the #MessFreeChallenge in Australia, Kyrgios rallied the tennis community from around the world starting with his good friend, the iconic Sir Andy Murray, to accelerate this compelling campaign into an example of international athletes acting as a united force for good in their communities – all while having some fun one-upmanship and enjoying some good tortillas.”

Since Kyrgios started the challenge, tennis stars from Australia, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, Croatia, Czech Republic, Russia, Poland, India, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the U.S. have participated. Along with Kyrgios, Hewitt, Murray, Bouchard, Kenin and Swiatek, the other names from the tennis world included Sam Stosur, Matt Ebden, Heather Watson, Leon Smith, Katie Swan, Freya Christie, Emma Raducanu, Gael Monfils, Benoit Paire, Elina Svitolina, Garbine Muguruza, Belinda Bencic, Petra Martic, Karolina Muchova, Anastasia Pavlyunchenkova, Monica Puig and Leander Paes.