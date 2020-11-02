Indonesian Muslims ramp up global outcry against Macron the ‘real terrorist’ By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . A protest against the comments of French President Emmanuel Macron

By Heru Asprihanto and Adi Kurniawan

JAKARTA () – Thousands of angry Muslims protested outside the French embassy in the Indonesian capital on Monday carrying banners calling French President Emmanuel Macron the “real terrorist” and demanding the country’s ambassador be immediately expelled.

Joining global outcry over Macron’s comments about Islam, protesters in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation demanded the French leader withdraw his words and apologise to Muslims around the world.

“Inshallah (God willing), we Muslims forgive but if he does not withdraw all his words and caricatures and apologise, Inshallah, he will always be despised (by the Muslim world),” Nazaruddin, a 70-year-old protestor, told .

Dressed in black and white prayer caps and face masks, protesters joined Monday’s protest in downtown Jakarta carrying banners with a devilish caricature of the French president’s face, red with pointed ears, carrying the words “Macron is the real terrorist”.

Demonstrators waved Islamic flags while calling for the French ambassador to be expelled and a boycott on French products.

In recent weeks the French president has enraged Muslims for describing Islam as a “religion in crisis all over the world” and for vehemently defending free speech that some have deemed blasphemous and inflammatory.

Macron’s remarks came before and after two recent attacks in France.

Last week a knife-wielding Tunisian man yelling “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in the French city of Nice.

Two weeks earlier a teacher was beheaded by an 18-year-old, who was apparently enraged that a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad had been shown in class.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, better known by his nickname “Jokowi”, has condemned both the recent attack in Nice, and Macron’s comments, which he said had “insulted Islam” and “hurt the unity of Muslims everywhere”.

Indonesia’s foreign ministry has summoned the French ambassador on Tuesday to discuss the remarks.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR