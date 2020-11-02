India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.23% By .com

Matilda Coleman
India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.23%

.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.23%, while the index added 0.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which rose 6.45% or 37.75 points to trade at 623.45 at the close. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) added 6.02% or 23.65 points to end at 416.25 and AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:) was up 5.97% or 29.40 points to 521.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:), which fell 8.69% or 178.50 points to trade at 1876.00 at the close. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (NS:) declined 2.77% or 5.20 points to end at 182.70 and Bharti Infratel Ltd (NS:) was down 2.67% or 4.95 points to 180.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which rose 7.10% to 627.15, ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which was up 6.06% to settle at 416.35 and AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which gained 5.90% to close at 521.45.

The worst performers were Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 8.62% to 1877.30 in late trade, HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.55% to settle at 821.70 and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which was down 2.14% to 2607.90 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1026 to 555 and 109 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1519 fell and 1044 advanced, while 146 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 1.85% to 25.2100 a new 3-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.43% or 8.05 to $1887.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 2.60% or 0.93 to hit $34.86 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 2.13% or 0.81 to trade at $37.13 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.14% to 74.446, while EUR/INR fell 0.28% to 86.6405.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 94.123.

