How to watch Apple November event on YouTube, more

After officially announcing its “One more thing” special event for November 10, Apple has made a live stream placeholder available on its YouTube channel. Read on for how to watch Apple’s November Mac event as well as setting an event reminder.

Apple’s “One more thing” November event is an exciting one as it’s the third unveiling from the company since September and will reveal the first wave of Apple Silicon Macs and possibly more.

It’s looking like we could see Apple refresh its entire MacBook lineup with its custom A-series chips on November 10, including the 13-inch MacBook Air and Pro, and the 16-inch Pro.

How to watch Apple’s November Mac event on YouTube and more

Don’t forget you can set a reminder for Apple’s November 10 event that starts at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET on YouTube by heading here and clicking the “Set Reminder” button.

