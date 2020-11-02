How to follow U.S. election day coverage on

This election day in the United States is going to be unlike any in recent memory.

For starters, it is being held during a global pandemic. On top of that, more than 91 million voters have already cast their ballots ahead of Nov. 3, breaking all previous advanced-voting records.

News will have full results of the election online, on radio and on television, along with analysis to dissect what it all means, as American voters decide whether to give Donald Trump four more years or choose his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

journalists are in several key locations in the U.S. to also help make sense of what could be a fast-changing story Tuesday night.

Here’s how you can tune in.

online

Vassy Kapelos kicks off coverage at 5 p.m. ET, streaming on cbcnews.ca, Gem and on the News app.

A person casts their vote by the glow of a voting machine during early voting at the Dunwoody Library in Dunwoody, Ga., after Hurricane Zeta knocked out power in the surrounding areas on Thursday. On election day, polls will begin to close at 6 p.m. ET in states such as Indiana and Kentucky, with the last polls closing at 1 a.m. ET in Alaska. (Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press)

Our interactive results page will be live as soon as polls begin to close — at 6 p.m. ET in states such as Indiana and Kentucky — and will have up-to-date results of the races for president, the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives as ballots are counted right through until the final polls close at 1 a.m. ET in Alaska.

You will also find information about the electoral college, battleground states, ballot counting and much more.

Television

Coverage will begin at 5 p.m. ET on News Network, hosted by Vassy Kapelos.

Then at 8 p.m. ET, it’s our News special: America Votes hosted by The National‘s Adrienne Arsenault alongside Andrew Chang and Ian Hanomansing on Television and News Network. They will take viewers right through until 3 a.m. ET when Heather Hiscox will take over with continuing coverage and results.

A record-breaking number of Americans voted early this year, due in part to concerns about voting in person on election day during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Lynne Sladky/The Associated Press)

Radio

If you can’t be in front of a screen, you can still follow ‘s election coverage on radio.

At 7 p.m. ET, Susan Bonner and Piya Chattopadhyay will host the America Votes special on Radio One and the Listen app along with Chris Hall, Elamin Abdelmahmoud and Éric Grenier.

In B.C. and Alberta, listeners can join the special on Radio One at 8 p.m. ET.

What do you want to know about the U.S. election? Your questions help inform our coverage. Email us at [email protected]