Here’s when your Samsung Galaxy S20 will get the One UI 3.0 (Android 11) update

Samsung says the latest version of its custom Android skin is “designed for your convenience.” It comes with an enhanced Quick Panel that lets you easily switch between music and videos. There is also an improved Notification panel, which provides you with more information at a glance, even when your phone is locked. Additionally, the update will add support for full-screen video calls, AR emoji masks, and more.

One UI 3.0 will also improve the Multi-Active Window feature to provide a more enjoyable multitasking experience on devices like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold, and Galaxy Tab S7 series.