Here’s how much Shah Rukh Khan shelled-out to purchase KKR

Ever since its inception, IPL has been one of the most-watched leagues in the entire world. The incredible popularity surrounding the league doesn’t come as a surprise as well since it brings together the world of Cricket and Bollywood together.

Shah Rukh Khan is among the few Bollywood stars who purchased his very own IPL side which was eventually named Kolkata Knight Riders. The actor made the purchase in a partnership with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta for a price of $75.09 million, equal to approximately âÂ¹ 300 crore at that time.

Ever since he made the purchase, Shah Rukh Khan got his business mind to work and collaborated KKR to some of the biggest names in the brand world which not only got him a big return on his investment but also made the Knight Riders one of the most popular teams in the league.