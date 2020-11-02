Helena Bonham On Her Relationship With Rye Dag Holmboe

“It was one of those moments that was so chance and ended up determining so much.”
In case you aren’t aware, Helena Bonham Carter has been dating Norwegian writer Rye Dag Holmboe for some time now.
Last year during this time, she compared their 21-year-age difference to her Crown character Princess Margaret’s relationship with Roddy Llewellyn, who was 17 years younger than the royal.
One year later, Helena is taking another rare moment to open up about her relationship: “He’s magic, and that’s all I’m going to say,” she gushed to The Guardian, before sharing their story — and it’s really sweet.
“I met him at a wedding,” she said. “A totally random thing, which both of us nearly didn’t go to, so it was one of those moments that was so chance and ended up determining so much.”
“A really happy accident, and it’s an amazing thing,” she added.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!