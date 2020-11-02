Harry Styles Facts

Did you know his first celebrity crush was Jennifer Aniston?
1.
When Harry Styles first met Stevie Nicks backstage after a Fleetwood Mac show, he gave her a carrot cake for her birthday.
2.
When Harry experimented with mushrooms during the recording of Fine Line at Shangri-La studios, he accidentally bit the tip of his tongue off.
3.
One of his favorite One Direction memories is when the band had their first group picture featured in a newspaper, and they all went to a newsstand the following morning to buy copies and marvel at it over breakfast.
4.
When he was 15 years old, he used to work at a bakery.
5.
His first celebrity crush was Jennifer Aniston.
6.
Harry helped a fan come out to her mom at one of his shows in 2018 after he saw her sign that read: “I’m gonna come out to my parents because of you.”
7.
He wrote “Falling” in just a shower towel with Fine Line songwriter and producer Kid Harpoon in only 20 minutes.
8.
Harry got a Green Bay Packers tattoo after a tricky bet he made with his friends.
9.
And when he was a kid, his dream profession was to be a physical therapist for football (soccer) players.
10.
Before he made it big in One Direction, he used to be in a band with his friends in high school, and even wrote an original song about luggage.
11.
Harry donated his hair back in 2016 to the Little Princess Trust, an organization that provides hair and wigs to young cancer patients.
12.
After One Direction disbanded and he moved to California, he started going to therapy.
14.
One night after he took Stevie Nicks out to dinner, she went back to his house with her friends to listen to Fine Line and didn’t leave until six in the morning.
15.
And Harry Styles has four nipples.
