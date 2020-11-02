Governments need to explain COVID prevention measures more thoroughly, says health expert

Across the continent, countries are heading back into different forms of lockdown in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus.

France, Germany, Belgium and Greece have become the latest countries to announce second lockdowns. Increased measures have also been announced in Spain and Italy, among others.

Dr Jeffrey Lazarus who is with the Barcelona Institute for Global Health says national lockdowns are only one of many different approaches European leaders need to take to get a grip on the spiraling pandemic.

“We need to ramp up testing and ramp up tracing in addition to these kinds of lockdown measures.”

But he said the measure could be more effectual if governments better explained the measures to the public.

“I think one thing that needs to happen is we need an educational intervention, going door to door to explain what’s happening, handing our pamphlets and engaging with the population so they understand the seriousness of this and that the authorities are taking the measures that make most sense.”

