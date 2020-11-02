Google Meet background change: Google Meet gets virtual background feature, here’s how to enable it

Google has been adding several new features to its video-calling platform Google Meet. The tech giant has now rolled out virtual background support to the platform. That means, Google Meet users can now replace their video call background with a custom image of their choice or choose an existing image which include office spaces, landscapes, abstract backgrounds and more.

Users can choose a virtual background either before starting a meeting and during an ongoing video call and the feature is currently available only on desktop. Read on to know to set custom background or change background on Google Meet.



Change background on Google meet before a video call





1. Open Google Meet web — ‘https://meet.google.com/’



3. On the bottom right of your self view, click Change Background .



4. Choose any of the existing background image or click on Add button to upload the image of your choice



5. Click on Join Now button





Change background on Google meet during a video call

1. During an ongoing video call, click on More button from the bottom-right corner



2. Then, click on Change background option



3. Choose any of the existing background image or click on Add button to upload the image of your choice







Tip: To completely blur your background, click on Blur your background option



To slightly blur the background, choose the option Slightly blur your background