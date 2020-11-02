Freeway Pledges Support for Joe Biden After the Politician Shares Condolences for Son’s Death

Instagram

The member of rap group State Property expresses his appreciation for the Democratic presidential candidate’s ‘kind words’ to him at a rally in Philadelphia.

Freeway appreciated Joe Biden’s sincere sympathy for him after the loss of his son. The rapper, who has been mourning the death of his son Jihad, has extended his gratitude to the former VP after the politician consoled him during a rally in Freeway’s hometown of Philadelphia.

“I also want to thank Philly Freeway for being here and performing,” Biden said at the rally on Sunday, November 1. “I know he’s heartbroken about the loss of his son. I know the pain of burying a son and he does too now, unfortunately. It means the world to me he chose to be here because the election is that important.”

One day later, Freeway took to Instagram and Twitter to show his appreciation for Biden’s “kind words.” He wrote along with a clip of Biden speaking at the rally, “Me & my brother @oschinovasquez1 both lost our sons in the same week. @joebiden thank you for the kind words.”

“I know you know the pain that comes with losing a son,” he added, referring to Biden who lost his son Beau in 2015 following a battle with brain cancer. “We are from two totally different World’s but we can relate to each other.” He went on pledging his support for the Democratic presidential candidate, “You have my vote on Tuesday!”

Freeway announced the tragic death of his son on Thursday, October 29 on Instagram. “God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt,” he wrote along with a picture of him and his late son from his graduation ceremony. “Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen. Please make dua for him & my family.”

Details of Jihad’s death are yet to be shared. Rumor has it, he passed away in a car accident. But The Source Magazine claimed Jihad was shot and killed in Philadelphia.

The passing of Freeway’s son came only days after another State Property rapper and Roc-A-Fella alum Oschino Vasquez lost his own son and his son’s pregnant girlfriend in a car crash. Freeway sent his condolences to his group mate at the time, writing, “May Allah forgive him for his sins & grant him the highest level of Paradise. Ameen. May Allah Comfort you and your family during these trying times. Ameen! Love you O.”