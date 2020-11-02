France reports record new daily COVID-19 cases at more 52,000 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
3/3

© . The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vannes

2/3

PARIS () – French health authorities on Monday reported 52,518 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new daily record since the outbreak of the disease, versus 46,290 on Sunday.

That tally suggests the new lockdown put in place Friday in the country is yet to produce its first effects, as hospitalisations for the disease have gone up by more than a 1,000 again, reaching a four-months high of 25,143.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by to 416, versus 231 on Sunday and a seven day moving average of 345.

The cumulative number of cases now totals 1,466,433.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR