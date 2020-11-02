Floyd Mayweather Confirms Daughter Yaya Is Pregnant w/ NBA Youngboy’s Baby!!

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that his daughter, Yaya Mayweather, is currently expecting a baby with rapper NBA YoungBoy.

“I just want the best for my daughter. Always want the best,” he said, speaking on Yaya being a mother-to-be. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy. Me and her mother are happy. But what I try not to do is get in her personal business. Because once she’s no longer under my roof, then it’s between her and her better half.”

NBA Youngboy Goes On Epic Floyd Mayweather Rant!!

He also addressed YoungBoy’s infamous rant on Instagram, where he went off on everybody — including Floyd:

“My thing is this, it has to do with your upbringing,” Floyd explained. “It starts in the home first. So, what I’ve always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you go into anyone’s home and whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world. And far as, ’cause I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that. With this new generation, kids talk about pills, these kids talk about syrup. So, you know, I mean, it could have been one of those days for him. But at the end of the day, I only want the best for them.”