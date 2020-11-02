Floyd Mayweather Confirms Daughter Yaya Is Pregnant w/ NBA Youngboy’s Baby!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that his daughter, Yaya Mayweather, is currently expecting a baby with rapper NBA YoungBoy.

“I just want the best for my daughter. Always want the best,” he said, speaking on Yaya being a mother-to-be. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy. Me and her mother are happy. But what I try not to do is get in her personal business. Because once she’s no longer under my roof, then it’s between her and her better half.”

