Fantasy Football Buy-Low, Sell-High Stock Watch: Lamar Jackson, Todd Gurley among trade candidates heading into Week 9

The real NFL trade deadline is coming up, and while we’re unlikely to see any significant deals, there could be a few moves (Will Fuller?) that open the door for other players to get more snaps and touches. Injuries will continue to create those opportunities, as well, and upcoming matchups will go even further in dictating who we want in our fantasy football lineups as we fight for playoff position and get ready for the all-important postseason. That means no matter your situation (well, maybe not if you’re 0-8 or 1-7…sorry, just not your year), you should be scouring the rosters in your league for the right buy-low, sell-high targets. Fantasy Pros’ Mike Tagliere is here to help with trade advice in his Week 9 Stock Watch that includes Lamar Jackson, Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones, Todd Gurley, Robby Anderson, and more.

We’re officially at that point in the season where team needs trump all when you’re looking to make a deal. You don’t want to give away a stud wide receiver for a one-week injury fill-in at running back, but if you desperately need an RB to fill out your roster, that might mean “losing” a trade to acquire one. Having a good receiver on your bench doesn’t help you if you’re playing an RB who gets five touches. As always, the key is balancing the present and the future. Look ahead at upcoming matchups and map out your lineup for the next several weeks. If you can get by without a player — even a good player — because you trust your bench/ability to make smart pickups, then that player is expendable, as difficult as that might be.

Remember, values can change quickly in fantasy football, so don’t get too locked in on a certain trade target. Change your thinking as the trends change, but don’t be afraid to strike if you have a good offer on the table. — Matt Lutovsky

Week 9 Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Buy-low candidates

Nick Chubb (RB – CLE)

It might be time to go out there and see what it would take to acquire Chubb (knee). The Browns have clearly lost their biggest star in the backfield, as Kareem Hunt has struggled to fill his shoes while gone. The Browns have their bye in Week 9, so Chubb should be ready for the fantasy stretch run starting in Week 10.

Robby Anderson (WR – CAR)

It’s a natural thing for fantasy managers to overreact to prime-time games, whether it be good or bad, and after Anderson disappointed last Thursday night, he’s a great “buy” candidate. He saw eight targets last week and now has eight-plus targets in all but two games this year. He’s also totaled at least 74 yards in all but two games, so even though he didn’t live up to WR1 expectations last week, he remains in the high-end WR2 conversation with the numbers he’s posting.

Diontae Johnson (WR – PIT)

A wide receiver struggled against the Ravens? Shocking (but not really). This was the first full game where Johnson didn’t see at least 10 targets. The Steelers upcoming schedule against the Cowboys, Bengals, and Jaguars is going to skyrocket his value, so get him on the cheap(er) while you can.

Lamar Jackson (QB – BAL)

You always need to look beyond just a few weeks of schedule. If you’re looking like a playoff team, a trade for Jackson makes a ton of sense. From Weeks 11 through 16, he’ll play the Titans, Cowboys, Browns, Jaguars, and Giants. The lone bad matchup in those weeks is against the Steelers in Week 12, which is before the fantasy playoffs begin. Jackson is a prime buy-low quarterback.

Ben Roethlisberger (QB – PIT)

Don’t let one bad game against the Ravens turn you away from Roethlisberger as a borderline QB1 in fantasy. If you trade for him now, you’ll reap the benefits of his upcoming schedule against the Cowboys, Bengals, and Jaguars over the next three weeks. He’ll be viewed as a top-12 quarterback in each of those games.

Week 9 Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Sell-high candidates

Jonathan Taylor (RB – IND)

At what point do we say that Taylor just isn’t is who we thought he’d be? I continually see analysts rank him as a top-10 option, only to be disappointed at the end of the day. He’s clearly in a three-man timeshare, and Jordan Wilkins has actually looked better as of late. After seeing him share as much work as he did out of the bye, it seems clear that Taylor isn’t going to be the 20-touch workhorse that we’d hoped.

Aaron Jones (RB – GB)

This might seem crazy to some, but I’d see what you could get for Jones (calf) in a trade. Jamaal Williams has played well enough to turn this into somewhat of a timeshare, which is where it was headed the few weeks prior to Jones’ calf injury. Matt LaFleur has talked about keeping Jones healthy and fresh for the long season, so this could turn into the timeshare it was last year. Jones is still an RB1, but he’s not likely to average 18-plus touches with Williams playing as well as he has. It would take a lot for me to move him, but you should at least be open to offers.

Todd Gurley (RB – ATL)

It may be tough to trade away Gurley after he totaled just 46 yards on 18 carries against the Panthers, but there are plenty of fantasy managers who simply scout box scores to see fantasy points, and in that area, Gurley has done well, scoring eight touchdowns in eight games. He’s had one of the easiest schedules in the league, particularly as of late, so you should be taking this last opportunity to sell before his stock bottoms out.

Week 9 Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Player to hold

Jamaal Williams (RB – GB)

You might think it’s a good time to sell Williams considering Jones (calf) should be back this week, but I’d hold onto your shares. Not only is Williams going to offer flex-type value with Jones in the lineup, but we’ve also now seen what happens with Williams if Jones is forced to miss time. These are the types of running backs you want on your bench for the second half of the season.