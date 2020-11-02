FanDuel Picks Week 9: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

Sometimes, the best you can do in fantasy football is react. We rolled with Tyreek Hill last week, so we’re not totally late to the party on him in our FanDuel cash lineup for Week 9, but we’re adding Dalvin Cook to the fray, too, after his four total touchdowns in Week 8.

To play such high-priced studs, we had to pay down a bit at the QB spot, but not in a bad way. Matthew Stafford against the Vikings is a great value this week, with Minnesota’s pass defense vulnerable to Stafford’s arm strength despite the absence of Kenny Golladay (hip). We also couldn’t make a lineup this week without the ultra-dependable Cole Beasley against a terrible Seattle pass defense.

WEEK 9 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

This lineup is for the Sunday main slate in FanDuel cash games.

WEEK 9 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker