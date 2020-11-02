FanDuel Picks Week 9: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

Sometimes, the best you can do in fantasy football is react. We rolled with Tyreek Hill last week, so we’re not totally late to the party on him in our FanDuel cash lineup for Week 9, but we’re adding Dalvin Cook to the fray, too, after his four total touchdowns in Week 8.
To play such high-priced studs, we had to pay down a bit at the QB spot, but not in a bad way. Matthew Stafford against the Vikings is a great value this week, with Minnesota’s pass defense vulnerable to Stafford’s arm strength despite the absence of Kenny Golladay (hip). We also couldn’t make a lineup this week without the ultra-dependable Cole Beasley against a terrible Seattle pass defense.
This lineup is for the Sunday main slate in FanDuel cash games.
We saw Aaron Rodgers have some success against the Vikings even in tough weather conditions, and playing inside in Minnesota, Stafford should have no problem slinging the ball around. Detroit’s best bet of beating Minnesota is through the air, even with Golladay out. The Vikings’ defense has a 17:3 TD-to-INT ratio, so Stafford is in a good spot to rack up scores and limit mistakes.
How does Cook follow up a game with four total touchdowns and more than 40 standard-league fantasy points? Considering the matchup, we might see something similar. The Lions would enter Week 9 allowing the most fantasy points to running backs if not for Cook vaulting the Packers to the top of that list. Detroit allows nearly 30 FD points per game to RBs, and Cook should see the heavy workload here in approaching that point total all by himself.
The Cardinals are a middling run defense, boosted mostly by the limited touchdowns they’ve allowed to RBs. They allow nearly 4.5 yards per carry, so with the Dolphins likely trying again to not push Tua Tagovailoa too quickly, Gaskin should see a heavy workload and turn that into a solid fantasy day.
Hill caught two long touchdowns in Week 8, and why would we expect much less in Week 9? It’s fair to point to Carolina’s ranking as one of the league’s better pass defenses, but they haven’t faced Patrick Mahomes yet this season. Hill is the classic example of a receiver who will get lots of targets but really only needs to seize one or two chances to have a big day, and we’ll take that floor-ceiling combo in our cash lineup.
Everything we said with Stafford against the Vikings’ secondary applies for Jones, too. He’s talented enough to fill Golladay’s shoes, certainly against a defense with no great matchup for him, anyway. If there was ever a time for Jones to have one of his patented four-TD games, this would be the week.
Josh Allen continues to trust Beasley no matter the weather in Buffalo, providing him with a relatively high floor. We’ve been touting Beasley for a year-and-a-half now as a guy Allen likes to use in the red zone. Against Seattle’s pass defense, which allows 47 FD points per game to WRs (worst in the NFL), Beasley is a great cash play.
It’s looking like the Giants will be keeping Engram through the trade deadline, which means he’ll get a matchup against a WFT with a strong pass rush against Daniel Jones. If Jones is smart, he’ll look to the athletic Engram on short routes in the hopes that Engram does damage after the catch. Yes, Engram has been mostly a disappointment, but he’s healthy and could deliver in a matchup of two bad teams.
The Titans have a bottom-10 pass defense and end up in a sneaky amount of shootouts. The Bears will certainly have more success through the air against Tennessee than on the ground, so expect Nick Foles to again force feed Robinson in big moments. That can lead to a second touchdown in as many weeks and potentially a seventh-straight week with more than 50 yards.
Whether it’s Ben DiNucci or Andy Dalton (concussion) on the other side, Pittsburgh’s defense will be one of the most played in DFS history come Sunday. That doesn’t mean you should fade them in cash games. Somehow DiNucci wasn’t picked in Week 8, but he was asking for it, and whoever throws the Dallas passes likely won’t be as lucky in Week 9.