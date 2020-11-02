Ethereum price ascending channel breakout possible if Bitcoin consolidates By Cointelegraph

Ethereum price ascending channel breakout possible if Bitcoin consolidates
In the past week, altcoins prices received a significant haircut, and investors who were light on (BTC) saw their portfolio value take a hit.
Initially, Ether (ETH) price followed Bitcoin higher as the top-ranked digital asset rallied through the $12,000 resistance but as BTC continues to slowly push higher Ether struggled to flip $400 to support.
