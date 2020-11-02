EOS Falls 10% In Rout By .com

EOS Falls 10% In Rout



.com – was trading at $2.2840 by 22:27 (03:27 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, down 10.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 3.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $2.1437B, or 0.55% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.2820 to $2.4419 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 13.11%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.3357B or 2.84% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.2820 to $2.7493 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 90.06% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $13,409.5 on the .com Index, down 2.36% on the day.

was trading at $377.39 on the .com Index, a loss of 6.33%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $247.4478B or 63.68% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $42.7667B or 11.01% of the total cryptocurrency market value.