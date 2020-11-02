England, Covid-19, U.S. Election: Your Monday Briefing

Under the plans, which Parliament is expected to approve, people would be required to stay home unless their workplaces, such as factories or construction sites, need them, and they would be urged not to travel except for business. Schools and colleges would remain open, but nonessential shops would be closed. Pubs and restaurants would be allowed to serve only takeout.

“We’ve got to be humble in the face of nature,” Mr. Johnson said at a hastily called news conference at 10 Downing Street. “In this county, alas, as across much of Europe, the virus is spreading even faster than the reasonable worst-case scenarios of our scientific advisers.”

Restrictions could be extended if coronavirus infection rates do not fall rapidly enough, a cabinet minister warned.

The numbers: Britain has crossed the one million mark for total cases, according to a New York Times database, and its death toll from the virus is 58,925, one of the highest in Europe.