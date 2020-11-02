Emotional intelligence is the soft skill companies are looking for

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. While Postmedia may collect a commission on sales through the links on this page, we are not being paid by the brands mentioned.

Did you know that a high IQ isn’t the determining factor of whether or not someone will be successful? Emotionally intelligent people with average IQs tend to outperform people with exceptional IQ scores 70 per cent of the time. Harvard Business School has identified emotional intelligence as an extremely valuable business skill—one that will help you accomplish your goals and achieve success. Regardless of the industry, emotional intelligence plays an integral role in an employee’s adaptability, self-awareness, self-management, and overall social consciousness.

Emotional intelligence isn’t something you are born with, but it can be taught and the concepts can be applied to produce an overall better professional environment, whether that’s in an office or remote with a distributed team. Imagine a workplace where team members feel valued, heard, and achieve together, harmoniously, even with looming deadlines.