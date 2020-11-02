Emily Ratajkowski Called Out An Interviewer For Objectifying Her Body

And in a particularly condescending paragraph, Williams says his brain “shorted” when he found out Emily enjoys reading. He also seemed to question whether she really reads all of the books she says she does:

The day I read that she was a fan of Chilean novelist Roberto Bolaño, my brain shorted. No matter how much she really took the time to read the 1,300 pages of {Bolaño’s novel} 2666, the mere fact that she knew his name already seemed unbelievable to me, as if we were definitely meant to get along.