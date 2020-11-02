Eagles’ Doug Pederson sticking with Carson Wentz as starting QB

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Monday that he never considered relegating starting quarterback Carson Wentz to the bench in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts or veteran Nate Sudfeld during the Sunday night win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Wentz committed four turnovers and completed 15-of-27 passes for a paltry 123 yards with two touchdowns in the winning effort, but he ended the evening with a total QBR of 29.6.

“Carson is our starter, and we’ve got a lot of trust and faith in him that he can get the job done. By no means was I in a position to make a decision or make a move [Sunday],” Pederson explained, per Tim McManus of ESPN.

“It’s just something that we’ve got to continue to coach, we’ve got to continue to get better. He understands he has to get better in that area. We also understand that our backup quarterbacks here, Jalen and Nate, have got to be prepared, whether it’s a situation like that or an injury situation where they have to go in and play. My mind wasn’t there. I wasn’t going there. I was going to give Carson every opportunity to win that game for us. He’s capable of doing that, and I wasn’t in that frame of mind.”

Wentz currently leads the league in multiple dubious categories, including interceptions (12), sacks (32) and turnovers (16). Among eligible signal-callers, the 27-year-old is 27th in total QBR (50.3), 31st in completion percentage (58.4%), and 29th in yards per pass attempt (6.2). As a team, the Eagles are 26th with 211.4 passing yards per game.

Philadelphia selected Hurts 53rd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He completed the two passes he threw during regular-season games, and he’s rushed for 51 yards.

The 3-4-1 Eagles are atop the NFC East standings and are enjoying the bye week before a Nov. 15 divisional showdown with the New York Giants.