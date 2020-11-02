DraftKings Picks Week 9: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

The Week 9 NFL slate should be a good one for DFS players. There are plenty of great matchups to exploit with several porous defenses in action. Our Week 9 DraftKings tournament lineup will target these great matchups at each position and will also search for a few value plays to help make our lineup picks come together.
Our strategy was to spend down at quarterback, per usual, but we also wanted to target the highest-priced RB, who has a great matchup, and an elite WR in a top-tier matchup. To do that, we also spent way down at the tight end position and used our remaining money to add solid fillers at the other RB, WR, and flex positions. Mining for dirt-cheap values at QB and TE improved our lineup’s overall floor while raising the ceiling, which is crucial in crafting a quality GPP lineup.
WEEK 9 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
To improve our lineup’s differentiation, we did go with a couple of non-traditional stacks. We’re pairing a cheap QB with a cheap TE and are also playing a WR-D/ST contrarian stack. The latter may seem odd, but the WR and D/ST are being played because their matchups are so good. Our lineup certainly has a high ceiling, and if our riskier plays pan out, we could easily see this GPP lineup work its way above the cash line.
WEEK 9 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
This lineup is for Week 9 DraftKings main slate tournaments.
Spending down at quarterback is always a good strategy, and Lock’s matchup gives us the opportunity to do that. The Falcons have allowed the second-most DraftKings fantasy points per game (DK FPPG) to QBs this year. Lock has had his share of struggles this year, but he is averaging 251 passing yards and two totalTDs in his past two games. Against a weaker defense, he should be able to do well, especially after leading an improbable comeback over the Chargers to cap off Week 8 in style.
No, we’re not chasing points here. The Lions have allowed the second-most DK FPPG to RBs this season, trailing only the Packers, who Cook just burned for 226 scrimmage yards and four total TDs. The Lions have given up 12 total TDs to RBs this season, and that includes three TDs to Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins last week. Cook should have no problem racking up yards and finding the end zone again. He has no fewer than 17.1 DK point in any game this year, and while Cook probably won’t put up 51.6 DK points again, he is a safe top-tier pick with a sky-high ceiling in a great matchup.
WEEK 9 DFS TOURNAMENT LINEUPS: FanDuel
It’s a risk to trust any Chargers RB at this point given that Anthony Lynn seems to like mixing his guys up and riding the hot hand with Austin Ekelerm (hamstring) out. Last week, Jackson saw a team-high 20 touches against the Broncos, and he turned those touches into 142 total yards. He has put up double-digit fantasy points in three consecutive games, and while he may not have a huge ceiling because Joshua Kelley could steal some goal-line carries from him, he is a good sub-$5K value and gets to take on a Raiders team that has allowed 29.8 DK FPPG to RBs, good for sixth most in the NFL. Jackson is a classic low-floor, high-ceiling guy who can be played in order to provide lineup differentiation in tournament play.
Only one team has allowed more than 50 DK FPPG to WRs this year. That would be the Seahawks. They have allowed a whopping 61.5 DK FPPG, including a league-high 151 receptions and 1,885 receiving yards. Diggs is poised to take advantage of this weakness. He has recorded double-digit DK points in each of his eight games this season and is averaging 18.8 DK points per game. He’s worth this price tag despite a minor dip in production amid Josh Allen’s recent struggles.
In three of his past four games, McLaurin has posted at least seven catches and 74 receiving yards. The only time he didn’t reach those thresholds was a game in which he repeatedly squared off with Jalen Ramsey. McLaurin should continue to be heavily targeted (11 targets per game in that four-game span), and he had 14.4 fantasy points against the Giants when they last played. He has a high floor but because of his dynamic playmaking ability, his ceiling is high, as well. At $6,500, that combination is well worth it, especially if Washington has some plays designed to go to him specifically coming out of their bye.
With Kenny Golladay (hip) out for Week 9, Jones will be the No. 1 receiver for the Vikings. Minnesota has surrendered the third-most DK FPPG to WRs (47.8) and has allowed a league-high 15 receiving TDs to the position. Jones should see plenty of targets from Matthew Stafford and has averaged six per game in his past three outings. Jones can buoy this lineup with a TD catch or even just a long reception as the top receiving option for the Lions.
Here’s where we’re really spending down and creating a stack to exploit. Okwuegbunam has only played in three games, but he has seen nearly five targets per gameand is averaging 9.1 DK FPPG. Despite his limited action, he is leading the Broncos in red-zone targets with four.The Falcons have allowed the most DK FPPG to TEs (19.1) and have surrendered a whopping eight TDs to the position. Okwuegbunam is a sneaky-good cheap play and the differentiation we get from playing him will help this lineup’s chances of cashing immensely, especially if he and Lock do well.
Johnson hasn’t been consistent at all this season, as nagging injuries and the emergence of Chase Claypool have gotten in the way of what was supposed to be a breakout season for him. Still, Johnson still does have a couple of 20-plus point games and has seen double-digit targets in three games this year. Provided that he can avoid getting banged up, Johnson should take advantage of an excellent matchup against a Cowboys defense that has allowed 14 TDs on the year to WRs, good for the second most in the NFL. At this price, we’re willing to take a flier on Johnson while others may focus on JuJu Smith-Schuster and Claypool given their recent solid performances.
Because we spent down so much at TE, there’s extra money available to target one of the weaker offenses on the slate. The Cowboys haven’t been the same since Dak Prescott got hurt. They have averaged7.3 points per game, 250.3 total yards of offense, and 2.3 turnovers per game in three games without him. The Steelers are one of the best defensive units, so even if the Cowboys get Andy Dalton (concussion) back, they’re going to have trouble moving the ball on a team with a great pass rush and defensive playmakers.