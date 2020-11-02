Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Wife Claims He Had 3 Mistresses!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Nicole Young, the estranged wife of producer Dr. Dre, has claimed that he has had three mistresses — and wishes to subpoena them in their ongoing divorce battle.

According to the Daily Mail, the three women are:

Jillian Speer, a singer; Kili Anderson, a “model turned skin care entrepreneur”; and Crystal Rogers, better known as Crystal Sierra, a musician. All three women are not being represented by the same lawyer, Kris LeFan, and filed a motion saying they have no “information relevant to the enforceability” of the premarital agreement.

