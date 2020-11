4 of 85Attribution: AP

As the final hours of campaigning focuses on several battleground states, including Florida, the new, futuristic, Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper’s LED animation system is lighting-up the skyline. “This is a brilliant beacon of democracy and patriotism that beckons people to go to the polls to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” explains CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi. The stars and stripes tower lighting continues through election night November 3, 2020.