DJ LeMahieu, J.T. Realmuto among six players given qualifying offers

Major League Baseball free agency began on Sunday afternoon. While many players could find a new home, some teams are hoping to retain their biggest stars.

Six players were given qualifying offers on Sunday, including Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman and San Francisco Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman. Position players DJ LeMahieu (New York Yankees), George Springer (Houston Astros) and J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies) also received offers.

Players have 10 days to accept or reject the offer. If they reject it, they’ll become free agents, although the teams that sign them will have to give up draft compensation in order to do so.

Some players who were eligible for a qualifying offer didn’t receive one, including Michael Brantley, Marcus Semien, Liam Hendriks and Andrelton Simmons. Teams are permitted to sign anyone who has not been extended a qualifying offer.