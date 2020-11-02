Diane Francis: Barbara Amiel’s brave new book

Article content

Barbara Amiel’s bestseller, “Friends and Enemies: A Life in Vogue, Prison & Park Avenue,” is a beautifully written memoir that I could not put down. I knew it would be interesting, given the grand opera that has been her life, but I was surprisingly captivated by its wit, social insights and, above all, bravery.

She pulls no punches concerning her enemies, but also concerning herself. In this respect, her memoir sets a new standard as an unreserved, self-deprecating narrative. Born in Britain, she was neglected by self-absorbed parents, then immigrated to Hamilton, Ont., at a young age. As a result, she desperately pursued emotional connections and social acceptance as an adult, leading to years of abusive relationships, clinical depression and an intermittent addiction to over-the-counter narcotics.

Her personal difficulties make her accomplishments all the more gob-smacking. At 14, she was asked to leave home by her mother and stepfather, but, in British stiff-upper-lip fashion, she writes: “I parted from my family at first involuntarily when I was 14, leaving the younger and more withdrawn (sister) Ruth behind, and then off and on depending on (my mother’s emotional state), quite happily renting different rooms until my last year in high school. No one told me how lives were supposed to be, and so I didn’t feel shortchanged.”